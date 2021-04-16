Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, CSX Corp, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Walmart Inc, Calix Inc

Investment company Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, CSX Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Walmart Inc, Calix Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QTEC, XLE, CSX, CCL, IAT, IEZ, CAI, IWO, HD, FMHI, DIS, DE, T, FMB, BK, XXII,

QTEC, XLE, CSX, CCL, IAT, IEZ, CAI, IWO, HD, FMHI, DIS, DE, T, FMB, BK, XXII, Added Positions: FXL, TDOC, SCHB, ARKK, SMH, SPTL, FTSM, SPYD, BNDX, ZM, VCIT, CCXI, EW, AMZN, V, ICE, HRL, MSFT, BND, FB, MA, GTY, ADSK, TTD, IBM, IYC, TSLA, FIXD, ADBE, XOM, LMBS, CORP, ABBV,

FXL, TDOC, SCHB, ARKK, SMH, SPTL, FTSM, SPYD, BNDX, ZM, VCIT, CCXI, EW, AMZN, V, ICE, HRL, MSFT, BND, FB, MA, GTY, ADSK, TTD, IBM, IYC, TSLA, FIXD, ADBE, XOM, LMBS, CORP, ABBV, Reduced Positions: CALX, SFIX, CYRX, BLDP, AXGN, AAPL, NXST, QCOM, MTUM, HON, RIO, BGS, SOXX, QQQ, IWN, STAA, AVGO, ITB, BLK, IYW, ABT, TDIV, DRE, MCD, CMI, TLT, SCHZ,

CALX, SFIX, CYRX, BLDP, AXGN, AAPL, NXST, QCOM, MTUM, HON, RIO, BGS, SOXX, QQQ, IWN, STAA, AVGO, ITB, BLK, IYW, ABT, TDIV, DRE, MCD, CMI, TLT, SCHZ, Sold Out: TGTX, WMT, FV, IGV, IHI, AZN, KEY,

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 129,114 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 128,456 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 144,186 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 31,835 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,148 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $152.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 45,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 57,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 21,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.730200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 61,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 779.92%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $191.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 11,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 125,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $331.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $719.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.