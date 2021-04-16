>
XXEC, Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Autodesk Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Bank of America Corp

April 16, 2021 | About: MA -0.46% V -0.06% PFE +2.59% AMZN +0.56% ADSK +0.76% CSGP -0.9% LH +0.28% GGG +1.05% ZBRA +0.91% JBHT +1.55%

Investment company XXEC, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Autodesk Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Visa Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XXEC, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, XXEC, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XXEC, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xxec%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XXEC, Inc.
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.31%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 29,347 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,038 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 22,147 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 38,350 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $300.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $906.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $259.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 180.31%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $384.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 218.34%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 36,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 125,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3391.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43.



