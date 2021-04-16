Aventiv Technologies Commits To Diversify Workforce Through New Partnership With Korn Ferry

DALLAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies, today announced a new partnership with Korn Ferry (NYSE:NYSE:KFY), a leading global organizational consulting firm, to help advance the corporation's human capital goals as part of its ambitious, multi-year transformation agenda. The partnership enables Aventiv to launch a new Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) initiative this month focused on attracting the most talented, diverse workforce.

The program will place special emphasis on Diversity & Inclusion by identifying and placing minority candidates in the company's workforce, and on Second Chance Hiring by identifying and placing candidates who are formerly incarcerated individuals.

The partnership provides Aventiv with an industry-leading talent acquisition solution including full lifecycle recruitment and streamlined state-of-the-art processes that optimize employer and candidate experience and improve quality of hire. The Korn Ferry partnership will help Aventiv meet its talent goal to grow a high-performing, inclusive workforce that reflects and connects to the communities and customers they serve. The RPO initiative expands Aventiv's sourcing capabilities to reach underrepresented minorities, specifically women and individuals from the Black and Hispanic communities across the U.S., who have skills and experience to support and grow the organization. Korn Ferry is designing a specialized sourcing channel dedicated to second-chance hiring to drive results toward Aventiv's commitments supporting the Society of Human Resource Management's Getting Talent Back to Work initiative.

"We believe that a culture of inclusion comprised of individuals with diversity of experience and viewpoints helps us create the best products and services for our consumers and customers," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "Our partnership with Korn Ferry nationally scales our efforts to add fresh perspectives and varied backgrounds to our organization."

The new partnership with Korn Ferry continues a year-long effort by Aventiv Technologies to diversify its workforce and address reforms. "We know that a diverse team drives creativity and insight, and we are committed to increasing the representation and career development of African Americans and Hispanics in our workforce, including our management ranks," said Cindy Pechal, Chief Human Resource Officer of Aventiv Technologies. "We will continue to work with like-minded organizations to make a lasting impact in the communities where we live, learn, and serve."

Aventiv will provide regular updates about its diversity hiring and inclusion efforts through 2021.

ABOUT AVENTIV TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

