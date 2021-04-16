>
SQID Signs New Agreement With Merchant Warrior to Expand its Payment Offerings Including ApplePay

April 16, 2021 | About: XCNQ:SQID +0%

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has signed a new agreement with Merchant Warrior to provide a range of new payment solutions to its customers including the ability to offer ApplePay, GooglePay, BPAY and Electronic Fund Transfer.

SQID will also offer a range of new payment services including Unified Payments to allow eCommerce and in-store POS and also Smart IVR for payments by voice commands.

The agreement with Merchant Warrior will see SQID build upon their platform offering whilst removing the need to maintain and develop its existing platform and legacy systems. The Company will be able to focus on new Sales and Marketing opportunities in the pipeline and reduce backend operations.

Existing customers will be migrated to the new payment platform in April and will have access to the new offerings from May.

On behalf of the board of directors.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas
Chairman and CEO
E: [email protected]
Telephone: +61 3 9820 6400
Email: [email protected]

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies is a payment processor head quartered in Australia with a proprietary software platform for online debit or credit card payments for both retail and wholesale transactions. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and e-commerce customers across both ‘Business to Business' (B2B) and ‘Business to Consumer' (B2C) segments to bridge both retail and wholesale transactions through its platform. For more information on SQID please visit https://sqidpayments.com.au.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640720/SQID-Signs-New-Agreement-With-Merchant-Warrior-to-Expand-its-Payment-Offerings-Including-ApplePay





