55 North Mining Inc. to Commence Trading on April 20, 2021

April 16, 2021 | About: XCNQ:FFF +0%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. ("55 North" or the "Company") (CSE:FFF) is pleased to report that it has received all necessary approvals and will commence trading of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on April 20, 2021 under the symbol "FFF".

The Company is currently drilling its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project near Lynn Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and expects to release drillhole results in the coming weeks.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer, Director
55 North Mining Inc.
[email protected]

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640702/55-North-Mining-Inc-to-Commence-Trading-on-April-20-2021

img.ashx?id=640702

