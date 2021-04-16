>
Barton Investment Management Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

April 16, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.31% DCT +0.3% EA -1.24% GOOGL +0.12% PM +1.28% CL +0.47%

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Barton Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Barton Investment Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barton Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barton+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barton Investment Management
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 233,834 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 434,515 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,329 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,451 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 605,881 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 374,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Reduced: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.41%. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Barton Investment Management still held 152,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.33%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2277.538200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Barton Investment Management still held 1,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.



