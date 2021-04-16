Barton Investment Management Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Barton Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Barton Investment Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DCT,

DCT, Added Positions: AVLR, OKTA, AAPL, VTI,

AVLR, OKTA, AAPL, VTI, Reduced Positions: SHOP, NFLX, EA, AMZN, AMT, AL, GOOGL, QCOM, CI, XOM, ICUI, NTRS, TROW, AXP, JNJ, BND,

SHOP, NFLX, EA, AMZN, AMT, AL, GOOGL, QCOM, CI, XOM, ICUI, NTRS, TROW, AXP, JNJ, BND, Sold Out: PM, CL,

For the details of Barton Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barton+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 233,834 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 434,515 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,329 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,451 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 605,881 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 374,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.41%. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Barton Investment Management still held 152,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.33%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2277.538200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Barton Investment Management still held 1,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.