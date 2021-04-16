Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, APi Group Corp, Sells Science Applications International Corp, PPG Industries Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Investment company Stephenson National Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, APi Group Corp, Dow Inc, Lear Corp, sells Science Applications International Corp, PPG Industries Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephenson National Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Stephenson National Bank & Trust owns 232 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TT, APG, LEA, PVH, MRVL, CLDR, IYK, WMT, SCHZ, BND,

TT, APG, LEA, PVH, MRVL, CLDR, IYK, WMT, SCHZ, BND, Added Positions: VOO, IWR, VWO, CSCO, BOND, FBND, IWM, MUNI, DOW, VEA, VTEB, EOG, VZ, VTI, VO, RXN, IVV, EEM, CVX, IWD, VYM, CLVT, CCL, PXD, USB, MFNC, EFA, VRT, ACGL, BKI, AIG, HZNP, ON, NTAP, DOOR, KIM, EXC, DOCU, C, TFI, EW, COST, CHD, BHP,

VOO, IWR, VWO, CSCO, BOND, FBND, IWM, MUNI, DOW, VEA, VTEB, EOG, VZ, VTI, VO, RXN, IVV, EEM, CVX, IWD, VYM, CLVT, CCL, PXD, USB, MFNC, EFA, VRT, ACGL, BKI, AIG, HZNP, ON, NTAP, DOOR, KIM, EXC, DOCU, C, TFI, EW, COST, CHD, BHP, Reduced Positions: IWP, MDY, IVW, LRCX, AMAT, GM, VB, NUE, XEL, VOT, T, NCBS, IWN, OZK, GOOGL, DUK, SEDG, ANET, IWS, RBC, PNC, RJF, ETN, V, ULTA, PAYC, TMO, TYL, TREX, CRM, STWD, SU, TJX, DHR, ABMD, ATVI, ADBE, ALK, APH, TECH, BFAM, BMY, CVNA, CSGP, MCHP, DIS, ECL, FISV, LOPE, IEX, IPHI, INTU, PRF, LOW,

IWP, MDY, IVW, LRCX, AMAT, GM, VB, NUE, XEL, VOT, T, NCBS, IWN, OZK, GOOGL, DUK, SEDG, ANET, IWS, RBC, PNC, RJF, ETN, V, ULTA, PAYC, TMO, TYL, TREX, CRM, STWD, SU, TJX, DHR, ABMD, ATVI, ADBE, ALK, APH, TECH, BFAM, BMY, CVNA, CSGP, MCHP, DIS, ECL, FISV, LOPE, IEX, IPHI, INTU, PRF, LOW, Sold Out: SAIC, PPG, LHX, ALXN, PGR, BMRN, DOX, WWE, ARD, DEM,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,159 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 146,884 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,835 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 124,686 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 127,404 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $181.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $12.674000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 177.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.894500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Dow Inc by 2817.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 82.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.256900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.24%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 3,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 52.2%. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $641.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 67.7%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 27.57%. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Stephenson National Bank & Trust still held 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.