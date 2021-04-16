Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Oak Valley Bancorp, Home BancShares Inc, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Entegris Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

Cobleskill, NY, based Investment company Fenimore Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Oak Valley Bancorp, Home BancShares Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Steris PLC, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Entegris Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, ONE Gas Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,363,239 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,634,681 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% IDEX Corp (IEX) - 811,371 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,132,749 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 568,883 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 663,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Life Insurance Co. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 217,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AMFI Corp. The purchase prices were between $18500 and $20000, with an estimated average price of $19360.7. The stock is now traded at around $20000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Labor Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.5 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 388,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Home BancShares Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 815,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 74.89%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 248,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Steris PLC by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 134,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,088,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.