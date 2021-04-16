Burns J W & Co Inc Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Viatris Inc, Walmart Inc

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Plug Power Inc, Deere, sells Viatris Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BURNS J W & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burns+j+w+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,868 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,438 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Visa Inc (V) - 141,562 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,200 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,419 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.