Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF

April 16, 2021 | About: JNK -0.15% XLP +0.75% HYG -0.17% SDIV +0.64% DWX +0.62% VNQI +0.56%

Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2021Q1, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millburn Ridgefield Corp
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 875,372 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 733,472 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,199,807 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 347,894 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.907600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.



