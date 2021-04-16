Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $770,800 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $38.54 a share. The total sale was $770,800.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.746000 with a P/E ratio of 178.38 and P/S ratio of 3.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $38.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.65% since.

CEO of eXp Realty, 10% Owner Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $41.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.53% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $43.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.62% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.27% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $41.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.15% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.52% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.91% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.51% since.

