Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $4.4 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of ALTR on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $63.17 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.780000 with and P/S ratio of 9.95.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of ALTR stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $63.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 40,000 shares of ALTR stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $63.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 30,000 shares of ALTR stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $63.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

10% Owner George J Christ sold 15,886 shares of ALTR stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $64.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

10% Owner Revocable Trust Christ sold 15,886 shares of ALTR stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $64.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

See Remarks Brett R Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of ALTR stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALTR, click here