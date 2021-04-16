Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy Sold $741,440 of Shares

Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of Nextera Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric E Silagy (insider trades) sold 9,268 shares of NEE on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $80 a share. The total sale was $741,440.

NextEra Energy Inc is an electric power company in North America. It generates renewable energy from wind and sun. The company also owns generation, transmission and distribution facilities and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. Nextera Energy Inc has a market cap of $159.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.320000 with a P/E ratio of 54.76 and P/S ratio of 8.91. The dividend yield of Nextera Energy Inc stocks is 1.77%. Nextera Energy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.00% over the past 10 years.

Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NEE stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NEE stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $77.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.56% since.

Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NEE stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $76.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC Ronald R Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NEE stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

