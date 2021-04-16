>
Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith Sold $640,000 of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: CRL +0.94%

Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Ross Smith (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of CRL on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $320 a share. The total sale was $640,000.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $16.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $323.490000 with a P/E ratio of 44.91 and P/S ratio of 5.61. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of CRL stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $320. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Corporate Executive VP Birgit Girshick sold 19,310 shares of CRL stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $302.37. The price of the stock has increased by 6.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRL, click here

.

