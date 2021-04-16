Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Ansys Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Investment company Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Intuit Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Ansys Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: A, INTU, MAR, AI,

A, INTU, MAR, AI, Added Positions: DLR, BAX, VCSH, PH, SCHG, CSCO, TMO, AAPL, VZ, RTX, BMY, LOW, SBUX, BK, JPM, PPG, CIEN, KMI, CII, DUK, MRK, MDT, KMB, ORCL, HON, JNJ, MS, CVX, ABBV, MPC, CTSH, AMZN, CTVA, DOW, FB, CVS, WMT, D, DD, HD, CMCSA, WFC, COST, MA, V, KKR, BAC, CMI, NVDA, FCF, LQD, AMAT,

DLR, BAX, VCSH, PH, SCHG, CSCO, TMO, AAPL, VZ, RTX, BMY, LOW, SBUX, BK, JPM, PPG, CIEN, KMI, CII, DUK, MRK, MDT, KMB, ORCL, HON, JNJ, MS, CVX, ABBV, MPC, CTSH, AMZN, CTVA, DOW, FB, CVS, WMT, D, DD, HD, CMCSA, WFC, COST, MA, V, KKR, BAC, CMI, NVDA, FCF, LQD, AMAT, Reduced Positions: IIVI, ANSS, AJG, MSFT, SPY, SCHB, TXN, L, WAB, TGT, PNC, VYM, ABT, INTC, SCHZ, T, QQQ, BX, DIS, MMC, IBM, BP, SCHX, SCHM, SYF, PFE, MMM, VUG, VCIT, CB, SCHF, IVV, XOM, NSC, DHR, CGNX, CCI, PEP, ITOT, IJR, MCD, HYG, USAP, USB,

IIVI, ANSS, AJG, MSFT, SPY, SCHB, TXN, L, WAB, TGT, PNC, VYM, ABT, INTC, SCHZ, T, QQQ, BX, DIS, MMC, IBM, BP, SCHX, SCHM, SYF, PFE, MMM, VUG, VCIT, CB, SCHF, IVV, XOM, NSC, DHR, CGNX, CCI, PEP, ITOT, IJR, MCD, HYG, USAP, USB, Sold Out: VTRS, IWV, ALL, DE, DEO, LLY, ERIE, NEE, GGG, MU, NTAP, UBSI, WSBC, PM, AVGO, TSLA, FRC, UBER, AGG, EEM, IEF, IEFA, MUB, SCHA, VB, VBK, XLK, DDD, AOS, ACN, NSP, APD, MO, AEP, AMP, AMGN, NLY, TFC, BCE, BHP, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, BAM, BC, VIAC, FUN, FIS, CLX, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, DTE, EMCF, ENB, EPD, EXC, FDX, M, FITB, F, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, IDCC, MDLZ, LEG, LMT, MTB, MRO, MATW, MCK, MDP, NFG, NKTR, NKE, ES, NG, NVS, NUAN, NUE, ON, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PENN, PW, PLUG, PRU, RMBS, RYN, RAD, RCL, STBA, STM, SNY, SWM, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWX, STLD, SRI, SSYS, SYK, SUP, TSM, RIG, WEN, X, UNH, VAR, WSO, WDC, WHR, ET, RCS, VGM, PPT, RQI, NAD, NVG, BHK, PHK, GLU, FAM, HBI, CAF, ETY, EXG, DAL, DFS, NEV, DG, NBB, MXL, GBAB, HZNP, PSX, TWTR, GLPI, FLXN, TPVG, CTRE, WLKP, UNIT, CC, PYPL, KHC, HLI, HPE, CRVS, LW, MFGP, SPCE, PRSP, ALC, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, ABNB, AGZ, AMLP, BIL, BKF, BOTZ, BSV, IGIB, CMBS, CWB, DGRO, EMB, FDIS, FIHD, FNDA, FNDF, GLD, HACK, HYLB, HYS, IBB, IEMG, IJT, ITA, IVOL, IVW, IWM, JKG, JKJ, MBB, MJ, PID, QDF, QLD, SCHC, SCHD, SCHE, SCHH, SHV, SIVR, SLQD, SLY, SPAB, SPDW, SPIB, SPLV, SPMD, SPSB, SPTL, SPTM, TIP, USHY, VBR, VCLT, VGSH, VGT, VHT, VIG, VMBS, VNQI, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU, XLV,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 997,565 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 357,709 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 639,745 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 604,707 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 1,087,858 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48%

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 163.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $145.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 324,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 351.26%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 307,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 379,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 802.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 2264.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Ansys Inc by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 71,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.78%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 8,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.01%. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 12,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.87%. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 8,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.68%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $342.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 3,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.37%. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc still held 7,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.