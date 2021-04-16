Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, BP PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Visa Inc

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Wallington Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, BP PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Visa Inc, Baxter International Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallington Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wallington Asset Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, TFC, BP, BKLN, SPYV, ANTM, XLV,

BAC, TFC, BP, BKLN, SPYV, ANTM, XLV, Added Positions: UNP, SPY, JNJ, TJX, DIS, IJR, VWO, MMM, ADSK, JPM, PEP, PSX, SPYG, IAU, LLY,

UNP, SPY, JNJ, TJX, DIS, IJR, VWO, MMM, ADSK, JPM, PEP, PSX, SPYG, IAU, LLY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, V, AAPL, GOOG, BKI, WRB, HD, AFL, MDT, RHHBY, CVX, AVNS, BHF, MRK,

MSFT, V, AAPL, GOOG, BKI, WRB, HD, AFL, MDT, RHHBY, CVX, AVNS, BHF, MRK, Sold Out: FNF, BAX, BSV, VOO,

For the details of Wallington Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wallington+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,056,237 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 230,755 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,650 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 167,480 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 298,274 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 319,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 169,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 247,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 123,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 56.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 68,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.