HYA Advisors, Inc Buys Intuit Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Atomera Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, US Concrete Inc, Viatris Inc

Investment company HYA Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Atomera Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, US Concrete Inc, Viatris Inc, QCR Holdings Inc, Universal Display Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HYA Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q1, HYA Advisors, Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATOM, WFC, ABT, MO, CSX, CVX, NVDA, RF, SYY, EMLP,

ATOM, WFC, ABT, MO, CSX, CVX, NVDA, RF, SYY, EMLP, Added Positions: INTU, ITOT, VNLA, VOE, QQQ, VYM, IVV, IUSG, HYD, IDV, IUSV, DGRO, ACWI, AGG, USHY, IJK, IEMG, IJR, WMT, IAGG, IJS, JPM, V, BRK.B, IEFA, USMV, AAPL, MTUM, EFA, DIS, GS, IJJ, IJT, VZ, GOOGL, XLV, T, VXUS, MSFT, NOC, QCOM, VLO, TSLA, PSX, NVG,

INTU, ITOT, VNLA, VOE, QQQ, VYM, IVV, IUSG, HYD, IDV, IUSV, DGRO, ACWI, AGG, USHY, IJK, IEMG, IJR, WMT, IAGG, IJS, JPM, V, BRK.B, IEFA, USMV, AAPL, MTUM, EFA, DIS, GS, IJJ, IJT, VZ, GOOGL, XLV, T, VXUS, MSFT, NOC, QCOM, VLO, TSLA, PSX, NVG, Reduced Positions: QCRH, OLED, XOM, ACWV, FB, COP, HON, IXUS, MPLX, XLE, KIE, DFS, RIO, HEP, FDX, TWTR, TSN, VBR,

QCRH, OLED, XOM, ACWV, FB, COP, HON, IXUS, MPLX, XLE, KIE, DFS, RIO, HEP, FDX, TWTR, TSN, VBR, Sold Out: AMD, USCR, VTRS,

For the details of HYA Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hya+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 190,794 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 99,686 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 23,264 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,228 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,522 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Atomera Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $187.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.