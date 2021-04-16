Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Raub Brock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BlackRock Inc, sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 64 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DHI, A, BIL, BLK, MGM, O, WPC, TIP, CAT, HD, SCHD,
- Added Positions: BND, VCIT, AMT, PFF, DG, ROP, COST, NFLX, NVDA, ZM, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, TXN, SBUX, CDW, ACN, SHW, ABBV, LOW, MA, CNI, ADP, ZTS, UNH, IEI, VNQ, WLTW, TGT, JPM, GOOG, VIG, DIS,
- Sold Out: FDS, HRL, TLH, BSV,
For the details of Raub Brock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raub+brock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Raub Brock Capital Management LP
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 368,671 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 110,165 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 158,835 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 180,521 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 150,641 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 316,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 208,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $811.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $546.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.
