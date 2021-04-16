CRA Financial Services, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Autodesk Inc, OceanFirst Financial Corp

Investment company CRA Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Autodesk Inc, OceanFirst Financial Corp, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CRA Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CRA Financial Services, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, ARKK, XLI, DUK, DVY, TGT, GS, AIG, GM, XLF, BMY, NSC, PEG, ITOT, IWR, VTRS, CCL,

VCSH, ARKK, XLI, DUK, DVY, TGT, GS, AIG, GM, XLF, BMY, NSC, PEG, ITOT, IWR, VTRS, CCL, Added Positions: TLT, SCHD, VIG, SCHG, GLD, RSP, TSLA, CLX, QQQ, AMZN, IVV, SCHM, PYPL, BABA, SDY, COST, IEFA, DIS, SCHA, MRK, BA, HD, VTI, MA, WMT, SJI, F, VXUS, XBI, SCHF, ZM, EEM, D, EXC, FDX, JNJ, NVDA, V, DIA, NCLH, MMM, DKNG, LMT, MTUM, SCHV, JPM, VNQ, VO, AUD, AUD, LQD, EFG, CVX, XLV,

TLT, SCHD, VIG, SCHG, GLD, RSP, TSLA, CLX, QQQ, AMZN, IVV, SCHM, PYPL, BABA, SDY, COST, IEFA, DIS, SCHA, MRK, BA, HD, VTI, MA, WMT, SJI, F, VXUS, XBI, SCHF, ZM, EEM, D, EXC, FDX, JNJ, NVDA, V, DIA, NCLH, MMM, DKNG, LMT, MTUM, SCHV, JPM, VNQ, VO, AUD, AUD, LQD, EFG, CVX, XLV, Reduced Positions: TD, MSFT, PTON, XLK, SUB, OCFC, NFLX, MRNA, T, MUB, INTC, MDY, PAYX, IJR, VCIT, PM, MO, PRF, UNH, SCHZ, IWF, ITA, DSI, BND, VNLA, XLU, UPS, QCOM, SQ, PFE, PEP, HON, ABT, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, DE, SSO, GE, SCHP, LOW, MCD, IWM, PNC, IJK,

TD, MSFT, PTON, XLK, SUB, OCFC, NFLX, MRNA, T, MUB, INTC, MDY, PAYX, IJR, VCIT, PM, MO, PRF, UNH, SCHZ, IWF, ITA, DSI, BND, VNLA, XLU, UPS, QCOM, SQ, PFE, PEP, HON, ABT, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, DE, SSO, GE, SCHP, LOW, MCD, IWM, PNC, IJK, Sold Out: ADSK,

For the details of CRA Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cra+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,786 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,415 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 121,083 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 89,634 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,178 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 348.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 213.26%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $739.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 158.45%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $190.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.