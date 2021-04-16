Trust Co Of Vermont Buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells SelectQuote Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Progressive Corp

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Trust Co Of Vermont (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty SiriusXM Group, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells SelectQuote Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Progressive Corp, Align Technology Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2021Q1, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 753 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CACC, TPL, FLRN, FREL, BIP, BYDDY, SOXX, EDEN, HYLB, ICVT, IDV, IGF, JNK, MVV, VNT, SPLG, SPTM, SPYV, SSO, UWM, VDC, XLU, SPLK, ABMD, ALXN, CSGP, SBNY, EDU, MSCI, WD5A, WKHS, DM, IVH, WPG, PJT, ROKU, FOCS, ASML, VGAC,

LSXMA, BAM, TDOC, BAC, BRK.B, MRK, VZ, EBAY, BSV, VTIP, BMY, CVS, CBU, MMM, VBR, COST, XOM, PAYX, ECL, PFE, MA, PANW, VWO, ACN, ADBE, STZ, PBH, TMO, ARKK, BND, QQQ, TAN, TIP, VOO, ATVI, APD, AXP, ADSK, FIS, CMCSA, DTE, DHR, DLR, D, DD, DUK, HD, ICE, INTU, MSM, MDT, LIN, CRM, WMT, AGG, BIV, VB, VEA, VO, VOE, VTV, ABB, SRPT, AAP, ADM, C, GLW, EW, EXAS, GD, GIS, GS, IDXX, ILMN, TT, SJM, SPGI, NVDA, NWL, PKG, PBCT, SHW, SO, TSM, TEF, TU, LDOS, XYL, ENPH, NOW, SYF, KHC, LSXMK, MRNA, ZM, FREE, CRWD, ESGE, FAN, GLD, IBB, IWO, TQQQ, VNQ, Reduced Positions: SLQT, AAPL, VIAC, NVS, CB, BDX, NSC, FB, T, AMAT, DEO, LOW, BKNG, O, IJH, IJR, ALGN, ADI, TFC, BA, COF, CLX, KO, CTSH, COP, CCK, DISCA, ETN, LLY, EMR, GE, GPC, GILD, GSK, PEAK, ITW, INTC, LMT, MXIM, NKE, ORCL, PGR, SBUX, UPS, POR, TSLA, CARR, OTIS, IVE, SDY, SPY, AOS, PLD, AFL, ALB, MO, AIG, AMP, AROW, AJG, AVA, BCE, BP, BK, BNS, BHB, BAX, BIIB, SAM, BXP, BRKL, CSX, CAH, CAT, CNC, CRL, CI, XEC, CTXS, CL, CCI, CW, DE, DXCM, DLTR, DMLP, DOV, EOG, EMN, EL, EXC, FISV, F, BEN, GOOD, HEI, HSY, HPQ, SVC, SNEX, IRM, JCI, KLAC, KEY, KRC, KMB, KR, LRCX, MTB, MMC, MAS, MET, NFLX, ES, NTRS, NOC, OMC, PNC, PLUG, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RF, SNY, SLB, SEE, SRE, LUV, TRV, SWK, SYY, THO, VLO, VGR, VRSN, VOD, WRB, WBA, WRE, WAT, WFC, EVRG, ZBH, L, LBTYK, FSLR, BR, AWK, KW, PM, AVGO, LEA, FRC, KMI, FBHS, ALSN, ZTS, BABA, CDK, APHA, FTAI, CC, NTRA, HPE, SQ, FTV, HWM, APPN, WH, TLRY, DOW, ALC, KTB, CTVA, AMCR, DEM, DES, DSI, DVY, EEM, FIVG, IAU, IEFA, IJT, IPAC, ITOT, IVV, IVW, IWN, IXJ, IYZ, MOAT, MUB, RSP, SCHF, SCHR, SUSA, USMV, VGT, VHT, VMBS, VTI, VUG, VYM, XBI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 490,077 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 172,653 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,723 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,042 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,410 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.69 and $70.6, with an estimated average price of $57.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 213,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 488.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 87,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 7157.89%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $190.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in eBay Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $64.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.