Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Investment company Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Newmont Corp, Global X Silver Miners ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Generac Holdings Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1232 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APO, SGEN, SKLZ, MSOS, FTSL, FPF, ETW, ABNB, NOVA, IPO, PWR, VRM, AONE, VMC, KKR, JD, IRDM, AGNC, STLD, STWD, PFG, ARKG, DBA, NRG, CLVT, GOLD, UPST, TENB, UPWK, GTHX, MFGP, ZLAB, BILI, PRSP, BE, SPT, SI, BFT, ESPO, SUB, SOXX, PSJ, IYT, IVOL, HYD, FXU, FINX, RKT, AI, AGC, NSH, NSH, CZR, AGCUU, VLDR, VNT, CCIV, IFF, WDR, TM, GL, TOL, SLG, PLUG, PHI, NYCB, LYV, JKHY, WGO, FLO, EPC, DRH, CRL, LUMN, CCJ, ESTE, BLDP, WTRG, WPG, IIPR, GRWG, HOME, NTLA, WBT, APHA, LC, IEP, HQY, ICHR, CVEO, AMC, ENPH, CDXC, AGI, DGLY, SCU, CODI, UTF,
- Added Positions: VTV, RSP, NLY, NEM, SIL, SLQT, KHC, MRNA, AMZN, SU, FB, BA, STZ, SHW, TMUS, AFMD, FDX, DIS, WDAY, VNQ, BMY, VZ, GM, RNG, ROKU, AMT, DHR, DXCM, BKNG, BKI, IWN, VOE, VTI, BP, BRK.B, CI, FISV, GS, JPM, JNJ, NOC, REGN, TGT, TMO, WPC, CHTR, SPLK, PSX, OMF, BABA, CDK, EEM, IJJ, IVE, REGL, XLY, BDX, BMRN, BLK, DLTR, DPZ, EQIX, HUM, MRK, MU, NKE, PENN, SBUX, TSM, TSCO, PM, PLTR, GLDM, IJH, IWF, IWP, NOBL, SLV, XLI, XLU, APD, ALK, AEP, ARW, BXP, CNQ, COF, CCL, CAT, CVX, C, VALE, COST, CCI, CMI, DEO, EOG, LLY, EPD, XOM, FCX, WELL, INTC, MKL, MAR, MS, NVDA, PEP, PG, QCOM, RNR, STX, SRE, SPG, URI, X, WMT, ANTM, CMG, RDS.B, ALGT, DG, AL, PDI, NOW, ZTS, AGIO, TWLO, CRSP, SNAP, SE, BAND, DOW, ZM, UBER, PTON, SNOW, AOM, DES, FVD, IBB, ICLN, IEFA, PGX, QQQ, SPY, VHT, VOO, XLB, XLE, MMM, ADBE, AMD, MO, AEE, ATO, ATRC, BAX, SAM, CRH, CVS, CP, CNC, FIS, CHD, CNS, DXC, COP, DTE, DVN, DLR, DUK, EL, EXC, FDS, FICO, BEN, GPS, GE, GILD, HL, HPQ, HIBB, HRL, J, KBH, KEY, LMT, MTB, SPGI, NSC, OHI, PRU, RMD, RIO, RCL, SEE, SWKS, SO, UAL, UPS, VFC, VRTX, WDFC, WM, WFC, WCC, YUM, NMY, PCN, FOLD, TEL, CCXI, AMRC, TVTX, CONE, PTCT, AAL, BPMC, ENR, HPE, TEAM, PROF, OKTA, WRAP, YETI, TMDX, AOR, ARKK, BIV, BLV, BNDX, BSV, CBND, DGRO, DGRW, EFAV, EMLC, ESGU, IJK, IJR, IPAY, IWM, IYM, LMBS, MUB, PBW, SHYG, SUSA, USIG, USMV, VEA, VEU, VMBS, XBI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, SHY, MINT, AAPL, GNRC, DVY, PANW, IVV, BIDU, VICR, TDOC, IWO, LQD, IWY, VOT, PFE, GOOG, PYPL, IEF, ATVI, ALXN, INTU, MKC, CRM, TJX, TTWO, LULU, DOCU, CRWD, GLD, HDV, PFF, AFL, ADP, BBY, BIIB, DHI, D, HDB, LHX, HON, MDLZ, LOW, MDT, PPG, PH, DGX, LUV, TXN, TSLA, BLUE, VEEV, ZEN, QRVO, NTRA, RACE, SQ, PAGS, STNE, AONE.U, FDN, IBUY, JKH, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, ADS, AIG, ADI, AMAT, AVB, TFC, BK, BLKB, CMS, COG, CWST, SCHW, CME, CTAS, CLX, TPR, KO, CDE, CTSH, CMCO, CMCSA, ED, GLW, CACC, DRI, DE, DD, ECL, EA, ENB, ENDP, EQT, EXPD, F, GME, GD, GSK, HSIC, HOLX, SVC, IBM, IIVI, IP, IRM, JCI, KSU, K, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LGND, MFC, MCK, MET, VTRS, NVS, OKE, PNC, PPL, PRGO, PGR, O, ROP, XPO, SMTC, STT, SRCL, SYK, TTEK, TXRH, TD, UAA, VTR, VOD, WAB, WDC, WY, ETY, DAL, MYRG, MXL, GNMK, CEM, NXPI, HHC, JRI, FIVE, BFAM, TWTR, RARE, QTWO, VRTV, SEDG, ETSY, SHOP, EVH, BLD, RPD, LITE, UA, YUMC, ETRN, PINS, CTVA, WORK, CARR, OTIS, ACI, AOA, AOK, BND, EMB, GOVT, ITOT, IUSG, MCHI, MDY, MJ, PBE, QCLN, SCHF, VBR, VO, VWO, VXF, VXUS,
- Sold Out: CERN, SGT, FIXD, RY, FROG, EV, RP, RDFN, TRUP, WPX, GWRE, PBA, RCEL, AR, PAGP, W02A, SVW, AQMS, 44C1, GEIA, BHF, SPCE, FTDR, AGG, BKLN, PGF, UVXY, VTIP, MCHP, BHC, CBRL, CHKP, CVA, UFS, EXAS, PACW, FMS, JEF, LB, MXIM, CYTH, NOV, PCG, SLF, OLED, IFN, GLUU, SQM, CXO, VNRX, BMO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,789 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,071 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,954 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,337 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,588 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 5261.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 119,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 36297.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 181.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 6942.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
