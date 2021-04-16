Country Trust Bank Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Country Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Linde PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2021Q1, Country Trust Bank owns 360 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIN, TMUS, BAB, KEYS, LYB, SQ, SCWX, MFGP, CCIV, VGAC, ABNB, BND, BSV, IEFA, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, PGX, QUAL, SCHB, SCHD, USHY, USMV, VBK, VCIT, VIG, VTEB, VTI, PAYX, IVZ, TFC, BHP, BDX, CCI, D, MNST, LAZ, LMT, NYCB, OMC, PPL, PAYC, RLI, CRM, BH, TSCO, UNP, VTR, MUA, HPI, WD5A, DG, A,

LIN, TMUS, BAB, KEYS, LYB, SQ, SCWX, MFGP, CCIV, VGAC, ABNB, BND, BSV, IEFA, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, PGX, QUAL, SCHB, SCHD, USHY, USMV, VBK, VCIT, VIG, VTEB, VTI, PAYX, IVZ, TFC, BHP, BDX, CCI, D, MNST, LAZ, LMT, NYCB, OMC, PPL, PAYC, RLI, CRM, BH, TSCO, UNP, VTR, MUA, HPI, WD5A, DG, A, Added Positions: AGG, FBND, LQD, ADBE, NOC, FPE, FB, MKL, BIV, KNX, INCY, ROP, AMZN, LOW, BIIB, PFF, CB, VEA, VWO, BNDX, XLU, EMB, MTB, SRLN, STT, NVDA, MSFT, COP, HBI, EQIX, IVV, VLO, MINT, IGF, SHM, VNQ, VNQI, FMB, HYD, XLY, CLX, IJR, IJS, EMR, IXJ, IYY, DUK, MDY, DXC, MJ, KO, ENB, BA, TIP, BRK.B, BAC, AMGN, VO, ABT, XLC, T, MMM, PRSP, TRV, XRX, MET, MAIN, PM, MRK, ABBV, BABA, CDK, HPE, TGT, MCD, MDLZ, ITW, EEM, HON, HD, HPQ, NEE, EXC, IEMG,

AGG, FBND, LQD, ADBE, NOC, FPE, FB, MKL, BIV, KNX, INCY, ROP, AMZN, LOW, BIIB, PFF, CB, VEA, VWO, BNDX, XLU, EMB, MTB, SRLN, STT, NVDA, MSFT, COP, HBI, EQIX, IVV, VLO, MINT, IGF, SHM, VNQ, VNQI, FMB, HYD, XLY, CLX, IJR, IJS, EMR, IXJ, IYY, DUK, MDY, DXC, MJ, KO, ENB, BA, TIP, BRK.B, BAC, AMGN, VO, ABT, XLC, T, MMM, PRSP, TRV, XRX, MET, MAIN, PM, MRK, ABBV, BABA, CDK, HPE, TGT, MCD, MDLZ, ITW, EEM, HON, HD, HPQ, NEE, EXC, IEMG, Reduced Positions: VZ, IGSB, V, DIS, XLB, GOOGL, JPM, SYY, ABMD, FTNT, BLK, PFE, PG, AWK, GE, IWM, GOOG, AXP, CMCSA, JNJ, EW, GNTX, GD, AVTR, PEP, AAPL, WMT, POST, KHC, IWR, FIVE, CAT, FOXA, DAL, XLV, XLE, XLI, ORCL, CVX, XLK, CSCO, XLF, LLY, XLP, IJK, IWO, RTX, IWF, VTV, VOE, SPY, QQQ, PRF, LIT, NVS, AEE, BP, CERN, DE, DEO, XOM, IBM, INTC, VTRS, IJJ, PXD, PFG, O, RMD, UPS, UNH, KMI, EFA,

VZ, IGSB, V, DIS, XLB, GOOGL, JPM, SYY, ABMD, FTNT, BLK, PFE, PG, AWK, GE, IWM, GOOG, AXP, CMCSA, JNJ, EW, GNTX, GD, AVTR, PEP, AAPL, WMT, POST, KHC, IWR, FIVE, CAT, FOXA, DAL, XLV, XLE, XLI, ORCL, CVX, XLK, CSCO, XLF, LLY, XLP, IJK, IWO, RTX, IWF, VTV, VOE, SPY, QQQ, PRF, LIT, NVS, AEE, BP, CERN, DE, DEO, XOM, IBM, INTC, VTRS, IJJ, PXD, PFG, O, RMD, UPS, UNH, KMI, EFA, Sold Out: IYR, BKLN, SUNS, CHW, ETJ, GOF, PKO, GAIN, PMT, EDF, HRZN, GGM, CCD, GDXJ, IWS, PCEF, SLV, GOLD, BAX, CSWC, DRI, GLAD, GOOD, KR, NEM, ALK, SWN, TIF, TSBK, IAHL, GUT, PFL, ETV,

For the details of COUNTRY TRUST BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/country+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 3,333,711 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,217,481 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,829 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 997,546 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,727 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $290.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 94,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 183,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $98.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 997,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,333,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 148.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 446,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $525.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 97,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 111,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,208,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.