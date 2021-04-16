>
Country Trust Bank Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

April 16, 2021 | About: AGG -0.26% FBND -0.23% LQD -0.68% ADBE +0.35% NOC +0.53% FPE -0.05% LIN +0.69% TMUS +1.2% BAB -0.21% ABNB +1.9% MNST +2.31% U -1.16%

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Country Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Linde PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2021Q1, Country Trust Bank owns 360 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COUNTRY TRUST BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/country+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COUNTRY TRUST BANK
  1. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 3,333,711 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,217,481 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,829 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 997,546 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,727 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $290.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 94,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 183,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $98.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 997,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,333,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 148.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 446,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $525.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 97,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 111,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,208,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of COUNTRY TRUST BANK. Also check out:

