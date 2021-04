NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS

Houston, TX, based Investment company NEXT Financial Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NEXT Financial Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, NEXT Financial Group, Inc owns 2272 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,336 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 405,841 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 136,171 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,291 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,032 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 174,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 428.24%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 131,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1349.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 215.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 94.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NEXT Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 177.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.