Ami Asset Management Corp Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Pfizer Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ami Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Pfizer Inc, Leslies Inc, Ecolab Inc, Upwork Inc, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Ami Asset Management Corp owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ULTA, LESL, UPWK, PD, TMX, TENB, DNMR,

ULTA, LESL, UPWK, PD, TMX, TENB, DNMR, Added Positions: PFE, TFX, ECL, CTAS, KPTI, MIME, ENV, UTZ, GDOT, CYBR, IWF, AVGO, MRK, MPW, TGT, MCD, VZ, WMT, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, SJM, HD, GIS, NSP, MMM,

PFE, TFX, ECL, CTAS, KPTI, MIME, ENV, UTZ, GDOT, CYBR, IWF, AVGO, MRK, MPW, TGT, MCD, VZ, WMT, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, SJM, HD, GIS, NSP, MMM, Reduced Positions: AVY, LH, PYPL, SCHW, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, MA, GOOGL, NKE, CHD, REYN, PEP, BDX, ZTS, WM, MKC, SNPS, FB, HZNP, SBUX, STZ, BLL, PANW, ADBE, CRM, WST, KSU, ROP, COST, PRFT, CHGG, IWO, WAL, DOCU, LGND, CELH, ITRI, PG, BR, PETQ,

AVY, LH, PYPL, SCHW, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, MA, GOOGL, NKE, CHD, REYN, PEP, BDX, ZTS, WM, MKC, SNPS, FB, HZNP, SBUX, STZ, BLL, PANW, ADBE, CRM, WST, KSU, ROP, COST, PRFT, CHGG, IWO, WAL, DOCU, LGND, CELH, ITRI, PG, BR, PETQ, Sold Out: RP, SVW, CUB, QLYS,

For the details of AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 819,221 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 384,809 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 35,346 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,757 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 169,494 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $330.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 139,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 359,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 166,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 151,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 121,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 154,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 46.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 879,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 195,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 501,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 164,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.68%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.