Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Apple Inc, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AMC Networks Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, AMC Networks Inc, Discovery Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDS, EFV, ISRG, BRK.B, PG, CI, GE, XME, DEO, NVS, TJX, TRV, ABMD, ALLE, RDS.A, DLR, AAXJ, DE, BABA, UL, EFA, IWD, VNQ, BF.B, MAA, RWO, VTIP, ET,

TDS, EFV, ISRG, BRK.B, PG, CI, GE, XME, DEO, NVS, TJX, TRV, ABMD, ALLE, RDS.A, DLR, AAXJ, DE, BABA, UL, EFA, IWD, VNQ, BF.B, MAA, RWO, VTIP, ET, Added Positions: AAPL, IEI, IYR, RWX, COST, GOOGL, IWN, GOOG, QCOM, PEP, CSCO, TIP, TGT, BIIB, MSFT, PYPL, AMGN, NEE, HD, MMM, DIS, RTX, IVE, GLD, SPY, VXX, BLK, JNJ, ACWI, TSLA, KO, DHR, BMY, ADBE, DJP, BWZ, SONY, CVS, FLOT, JPST, GRMN, AGG, EEM, KMI, IBB, GSG, DGRO, XLE, XOM, SBUX, CTAS, ABBV, ORCL, PH, LDOS, WEC, CTSH, ETN, PLD, PNC, DD, UNH, CSX, STZ,

AAPL, IEI, IYR, RWX, COST, GOOGL, IWN, GOOG, QCOM, PEP, CSCO, TIP, TGT, BIIB, MSFT, PYPL, AMGN, NEE, HD, MMM, DIS, RTX, IVE, GLD, SPY, VXX, BLK, JNJ, ACWI, TSLA, KO, DHR, BMY, ADBE, DJP, BWZ, SONY, CVS, FLOT, JPST, GRMN, AGG, EEM, KMI, IBB, GSG, DGRO, XLE, XOM, SBUX, CTAS, ABBV, ORCL, PH, LDOS, WEC, CTSH, ETN, PLD, PNC, DD, UNH, CSX, STZ, Reduced Positions: IAU, IWM, VGSH, GSP, BSV, MCD, RIO, SAM, WMT, LOW, AXP, LHX, YUM, BSCL, D, TMO, ABT, V, INTC, SLQD, YUMC, TD, ACN, RSG, BK, VZ, CSL, NKE, ADP, SYK, BSCM, PFE, CL,

IAU, IWM, VGSH, GSP, BSV, MCD, RIO, SAM, WMT, LOW, AXP, LHX, YUM, BSCL, D, TMO, ABT, V, INTC, SLQD, YUMC, TD, ACN, RSG, BK, VZ, CSL, NKE, ADP, SYK, BSCM, PFE, CL, Sold Out: AMCX, DISCA, GDX, T, LLY, MDLZ, SPXU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,420 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.01% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,504 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.87% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 61,815 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.56% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 33,593 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 176,710 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.1%

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 114,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $812.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 69,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 55,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36. The stock is now traded at around $96.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 61,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 76,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2282.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.