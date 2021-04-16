>
The St. Joe Company Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Development or Under Construction

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:JOE +0.15%


The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. The video includes footage shot on or around March 31, 2021.



[url="]Click+here[/url] to view the video.



To view all of St. Joe’s videos, visit [url="]www.joe.com%2Fvideo-gallery[/url].



Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The video referenced in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the anticipated plans for the projects under construction described or depicted therein. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent current report filings, as well as the following: (1) the ability of St. Joe or its affiliates to successfully complete the projects and (2) the demand for such projects by prospective users, buyers and tenants.



About The St. Joe Company



The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company owns land in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at [url="]www.joe.com[/url]. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at [url="]www.joe.com%2Fproject-updates[/url].



©The St Joe Company 2021. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005522/en/


