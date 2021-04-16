TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (:TNP) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website.



Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by clicking on the annual report prompt under the Contact Us section of the Company’s website, http://www.tenn.gr.

Alternatively, shareholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169 USA

Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566

[email protected]

The Annual Report, other reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public Company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

[email protected]