Pool Corporation CAO to Present at the 24th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

COVINGTON, La., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be participating in the 24th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference. Mrs. Hart will be giving a virtual presentation on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 9:00 AM Central Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2020 Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

