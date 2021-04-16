SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ORBC, MDCA, PTVCA, and SLGG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBCOMM shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBCOMM common stock that they hold. If you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold. If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in SLGG issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders. If you own SLGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/slgg/

