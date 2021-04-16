>
Dignitana-backed insurance legislation clears Texas House, progresses to Senate

April 16, 2021 | About: OSTO:DIGN -0.27%

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Dignitana AB, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, announces today that HB1588, a Bill mandating insurance plan coverage for scalp cooling in Texas, was passed in the Texas House of Representatives on Friday. The Bill was introduced by Rep. Jeff Leach and 4 other legislators and now moves to the Texas Senate where it will be introduced by Sen. Angela Paxton as SB 862. Once passed in the Senate, the Bill then requires approval by Texas Governor Greg Abbott before being signed into law. If approved, it would take effect in September 2021.

Dignitana began working with Rep. Jeff Leach early in 2019 to initiate this legislation. In May 2019 a similar Bill was passed in the Texas House, but that legislative session ended before the Bill was brought to a vote. The Texas legislature only meets every other year.

"We were honored to work with Rep. Jeff Leach to get this legislation introduced and passed to provide cancer patients with coverage for scalp cooling," said William Cronin, CEO of Dignitana AB. "Removing financial barriers to scalp cooling is critical to our ability to help more patients, and we are happy to see the first steps being made in that direction right here in our home state of Texas."

Melissa Bourestom, VP Corporate Communications, [email protected] +1 469-518-5031

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignitana-backed-insurance-legislation-clears-texas-house-progresses-to-senate-301270835.html

SOURCE Dignitana AB


