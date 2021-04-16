>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Rafael Holdings Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:RFL +0.28%

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., April 16, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), today announced that on April 15, 2021 it made a grant to William Conkling of options to purchase 118,409 shares of Class B common stock of the Company with an exercise price equal to $40.85, the closing price of the Class B common stock on April 14, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant.

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com (PRNewsfoto/Rafael Holdings, Inc.)

The options shall vest as follows: 29,602 on April 15, 2022; 2,467 monthly for thirty-five months commencing on May 15, 2022; and 2,462 on April 15, 2025.

The options were granted under Rafael's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, which was amended and restated to create an additional pool of 118,409 shares of Rafael's Class B common stock to be used exclusively for the grant of inducement awards in compliance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 ("Rule 303A.08"). The option grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and was offered as a material inducement to Mr. Conkling's hiring as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08. Mr. Conkling joined the Company on March 15, 2021.

The option grant described above will be subject to the terms of the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended and restated.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rafael-holdings-announces-inducement-grant-under-nyse-rule-303a08-301270794.html

SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)