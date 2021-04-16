>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Oral Presentation of TLR Signaling Inhibition with Mosedipimod (EC-18) at The International Liver Congress 2021 (EASL)

April 16, 2021 | About: XKRX:183490 +4.39%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced that it has been selected at the 1st round of abstract submission to present at The International Liver Congress™ 2021 (EASL), which will be held virtually on June 23-26, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: First in-class, orally active Toll-like receptor signaling inhibitor mosedipimod (PLAG) attenuates molecular, biochemical and histologic features of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in vitro and in vivo.

Presenter: Michael Charlton, MBBS, FRCP, University of Chicago

Date: Wednesday to Saturday, June 23-26

"We are excited to present our unique mechanism of action on accelerating the endocytic trafficking of TLRs by our therapeutic candidate EC-18 at the virtual International Liver Congress," said Ki Young Sohn, CEO and Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences. "Based on this compelling preclinical data, I firmly believe that the further development of EC-18 could lead to a novel therapy for NAFLD and NASH."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

Contact

Investors / Business Development
Ted Kim
Manager of Business Development
[email protected]

Media
KKH Advisors
Kimberly Ha
[email protected]
917-291-5744

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-announces-oral-presentation-of-tlr-signaling-inhibition-with-mosedipimod-ec-18-at-the-international-liver-congress-2021-easl-301270746.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)