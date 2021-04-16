>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CVG Announces Termination of Rights Agreement

April 16, 2021 | About: NAS:CVGI -0.41%

PR Newswire

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 16, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved the termination of the Company's rights agreement, commonly referred to as a "poison pill", which was originally scheduled to expire on June 24, 2021. The rights agreement was amended to accelerate the expiration date to April 15, 2021, effectively terminating the rights agreement as of that date.

"CVG is committed to enhancing its governance policies for the benefit of stockholders," said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG. "The termination of the rights agreement advances that objective."

Stockholders are not required, nor do they need to take any action because of the termination of this rights agreement.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-termination-of-rights-agreement-301270829.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)