The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:SJM

PR Newswire

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 16, 2021

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in a virtual-only meeting format. The meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 21, 2021, will be eligible to attend the webcast and vote at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SJM2021. To attend, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability of proxy materials.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-declares-dividend-and-announces-annual-meeting-date-301270713.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


