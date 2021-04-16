>
Walker & Dunlop Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:WD +2.04%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on May 6, 2021.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZGFl6bFwQDSXmf2SoAMrCg

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 929 2886 4465, Password 545167. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301270609.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


