Sunlands Technology Group Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:STG -2.71%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 16, 2021

BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For more information, please visit http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-technology-group-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301270842.html

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group


