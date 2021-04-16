>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for April 2021

April 16, 2021 | About: TSX:GRT.UN +0.79% NYSE:GRP.U +0.12%


Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of April 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on May 14, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on April 30, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, April 29, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.



Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of April 30, 2021, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.



ABOUT GRANITE



Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.



OTHER INFORMATION



Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. For further information, please see our website at [url="]www.granitereit.com[/url] or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005557/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)