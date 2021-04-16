>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Enbridge Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5

April 16, 2021

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2021

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021




1:30 p.m. MT



Where:

Virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online at:




https://web.lumiagm.com/478797703

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website.

Additional information on the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including details on how to vote and Meeting participation, is available on the Company's website at https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings.

About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: [email protected]

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-to-hold-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-5-301270837.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.


