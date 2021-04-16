>
Articles 

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) President and CEO Daryl M Adams Sold $569,550 of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: SHYF +1.29%

President and CEO of The Shyft Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daryl M Adams (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SHYF on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $37.97 a share. The total sale was $569,550.

Spartan Motors Inc is a market engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. It operates in three segments Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Shyft Group Inc has a market cap of $1.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.590000 with a P/E ratio of 42.41 and P/S ratio of 2.08. The dividend yield of The Shyft Group Inc stocks is 0.33%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Daryl M Adams sold 15,000 shares of SHYF stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $37.97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHYF, click here

.

