Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) President and CEO Glendon E. French Iii Sold $1.1 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: LUNG -0.72%

President and CEO of Pulmonx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glendon E. French Iii (insider trades) sold 26,000 shares of LUNG on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $43.75 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Pulmonx Corp has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.860000 with and P/S ratio of 40.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Glendon E. French Iii sold 26,000 shares of LUNG stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $43.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of LUNG stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $47.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of LUNG stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $43.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of LUNG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.95% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of LUNG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.93% since.
  • 10% Owner Scientific Corp Boston sold 1,350,000 shares of LUNG stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $40.8. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LUNG, click here

.

