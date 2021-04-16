Sonos Inc (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sold $2.8 million of Shares

CEO of Sonos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Spence (insider trades) sold 65,237 shares of SONO on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $43.31 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Sonos Inc has a market cap of $5.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.410000 with a P/E ratio of 241.16 and P/S ratio of 3.64.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Innovation Officer Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of SONO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has increased by 12.61% since.

Chief People Officer Anna Fraser sold 280,000 shares of SONO stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $40.4. The price of the stock has increased by 7.45% since.

