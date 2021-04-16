Micron Technology Inc (MU) SVP & CFO David Zinsner Sold $725,708 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Micron Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Zinsner (insider trades) sold 8,050 shares of MU on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $90.15 a share. The total sale was $725,708.

Micron Technology Inc along with its subsidiaries provide memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio consists of memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND, NOR and 3D XPoint memory. Micron Technology Inc has a market cap of $101.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.660000 with a P/E ratio of 32.15 and P/S ratio of 4.37. Micron Technology Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Micron Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of MU stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $90.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel&Secretary Joel L Poppen sold 4,984 shares of MU stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $95.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.

EVP, Technology & Products Scott J Deboer sold 25,089 shares of MU stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $93.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

SVP, Chief People Officer April S Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of MU stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $80.95. The price of the stock has increased by 12% since.

