Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd Sold $2.9 million of Shares

EVP, Investments & GC of Royalty Pharma Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W. Lloyd (insider trades) sold 69,822 shares of RPRX on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $42.13 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Royalty Pharma Plc has a market cap of $25.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.870000 with a P/E ratio of 33.70 and P/S ratio of 7.28. The dividend yield of Royalty Pharma Plc stocks is 1.14%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of RPRX stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $42.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 449 shares of RPRX stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $42.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 359 shares of RPRX stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $42.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.61% since.

EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 54,729 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPRX, click here