>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd Sold $2.9 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: RPRX +0.53%

EVP, Investments & GC of Royalty Pharma Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W. Lloyd (insider trades) sold 69,822 shares of RPRX on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $42.13 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Royalty Pharma Plc has a market cap of $25.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.870000 with a P/E ratio of 33.70 and P/S ratio of 7.28. The dividend yield of Royalty Pharma Plc stocks is 1.14%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of RPRX stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $42.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 449 shares of RPRX stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $42.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.
  • EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 359 shares of RPRX stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $42.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.
  • EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.61% since.
  • EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 54,729 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPRX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)