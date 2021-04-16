>
Lake Street Financial Llc Buys Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

April 16, 2021 | About: PHD -1.04% PYPL -1.51% BX -0.46% KMI -1.08% IBB +0.05% TAN +2.7% IVOL -0.11% FCX +0.82% IPO -1.56% MJ +0.81% ABNB +1.9% GLW -0.22% G +0.38%

Investment company Lake Street Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,425 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,729 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,370 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,867 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 53,805 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 71,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 447.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 245,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKD)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $219.87.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.01%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 66,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.67%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 45,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.46%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 12,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.24%. The sale prices were between $26.28 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 28,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 38.71%. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $394.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.



