Lake Street Financial Llc Buys Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporat

Investment company Lake Street Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, FCX, IPO, MJ, ABNB, GLW, TFC, AMAT, ETN, DE, LYB, VOE, HPE, IAU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,425 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,729 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,370 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,867 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 53,805 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 71,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 447.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 245,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $219.87.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.01%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 66,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.67%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 45,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.46%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 12,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.24%. The sale prices were between $26.28 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 28,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 38.71%. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $394.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.