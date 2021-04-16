Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Investment company Miller Howard Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Everest Re Group, Nutrien, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, NetApp Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Howard Investments Inc . As of 2021Q1, Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JEF, HIW, RE, NTR, MDC, BDN, CBRL, CMS, NRG, KSS, COP, OXY, LYB,

JEF, HIW, RE, NTR, MDC, BDN, CBRL, CMS, NRG, KSS, COP, OXY, LYB, Added Positions: TOT, MPLX, WHR, IPG, WU, ET, ORI, GILD, MO, SU, CNP, SNDR, KEY, WES, CSX, SR, OGE, VOD, GIS, CUZ, EOG, CVX, VST, EIX, HBAN, MPC, DCP, MDU, OGS, PBA, CLR, PSX, FANG, WEC, BKR, LNT, RTLR, NWE, AEE, AMT, BKH, D, DUK, EQT, EXC, ES, VLO, PPL, PEG, SBAC, SJW, SLB, SWX, UGI,

TOT, MPLX, WHR, IPG, WU, ET, ORI, GILD, MO, SU, CNP, SNDR, KEY, WES, CSX, SR, OGE, VOD, GIS, CUZ, EOG, CVX, VST, EIX, HBAN, MPC, DCP, MDU, OGS, PBA, CLR, PSX, FANG, WEC, BKR, LNT, RTLR, NWE, AEE, AMT, BKH, D, DUK, EQT, EXC, ES, VLO, PPL, PEG, SBAC, SJW, SLB, SWX, UGI, Reduced Positions: VZ, ENB, CCI, NTAP, TSM, TGT, AVGO, HIG, DVY, EPD, CNQ, MGA, MRK, TRGP, NI, KMI, AES, C, OKE, WTRG, EMN, OLLI, TRP, VIRT, EVRG, TXN, F, FTS, ABBV, XLU, MMP, POR, KO, PFE, NEP, CMI, PAGP, LNG, SHLX, PXD, T,

VZ, ENB, CCI, NTAP, TSM, TGT, AVGO, HIG, DVY, EPD, CNQ, MGA, MRK, TRGP, NI, KMI, AES, C, OKE, WTRG, EMN, OLLI, TRP, VIRT, EVRG, TXN, F, FTS, ABBV, XLU, MMP, POR, KO, PFE, NEP, CMI, PAGP, LNG, SHLX, PXD, T, Sold Out: LSI, HTGC, AGR, KR, BCE, AMJ, ALE, GPS, PNM, DKS, ADI, IDA, CXO, IWD, JPM, ETRN, AMLP, FNF, AR,

Magna International Inc (MGA) - 915,356 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 1,745,199 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 2,508,316 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45% Citigroup Inc (C) - 967,992 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 366,019 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,516,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,038,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $262.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 159,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 722,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 514,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 683,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Total SE by 403.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 765,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in MPLX LP by 75.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,380,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $234.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 253,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,368,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 381.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 174,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.