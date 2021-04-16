Brookstone Capital Management Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Brookstone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Brookstone Capital Management owns 465 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, IYE, TPR, SIVB, EFV, DISCA, VIAC, VXUS, SRLN, VCSH, FXC, SPYV, EWX, SDIV, KBE, OIH, USO, URA, ICLN, SPHB, OLP, HRB, MSBI, LDUR, IWV, SVXY, NOBL, LNC, JETS, AAL, URI, TOL, FNF, AZO, AMP, BIDU, CWB, TOTL, AM, VGLT, ETRN, MGC, HYD, HYLB, IQLT, SPYD, SPTL, IWY, SDS, PCY, IYF, TAK, DVN, CC, JCI, IPG, ITW, EHC, GS, TGNA, EXPE, DD, KEY, DE, GLW, LUMN, CCL, BG, BLK, ADM, ADI, MDC, NAVI, ALSN, SBRA, DFS, EBAY, USB, STLD, SCCO, ROK, DGX, NXST, NWL, LAZ, CPRX, UEC, OCSL, BDSI, CDEV,

IWM, IJJ, ARKK, IJS, MDY, IJT, IVZ, VTI, VEA, VUG, IYK, RSP, DSI, GOVT, ESGU, IYW, USIG, VTV, AGG, ARKG, TLT, WBA, IEI, NEAR, LMT, VWO, XOP, KMI, BNDX, IJR, IVE, MOAT, VNQ, VIG, IAU, IYJ, IVV, BLV, BSV, IWS, QUAL, CAT, INTC, VZ, BIV, IGSB, IEF, MTUM, XT, FCX, HYG, QYLD, SUSA, VB, XLF, MSFT, PEP, MBB, SUSB, VYM, ABT, EPD, K, NHI, DIS, GOOG, GLD, SUSC, VMBS, VOO, XLE, ENB, LB, MRK, RTX, ESGD, IEMG, IXN, IXUS, SOXX, TIP, AEP, BA, CSCO, ED, COST, GOOGL, JNJ, TSM, UPS, WMT, CEF, MA, FB, PYPL, KHC, BND, EFA, FLQL, JKH, MJ, PDBC, SLV, XLI, MMM, MO, ABC, AMAT, BAX, BRK.B, BMY, BTI, CPB, KMX, CL, CAG, DUK, LLY, EMR, EXC, NEE, GSK, HD, KMB, KR, MKC, MCD, MCK, MDT, NFLX, ES, PFE, BKNG, PG, TRV, TROW, TJX, TXN, RIG, UAL, UNH, WM, ANTM, IQV, LYFT, UBER, AOR, EFG, IBB, IJH, IWN, JKK, SPHD, VLUE, VXF, XHB, AMZN, NLY, ANSS, BAC, BMO, BK, CHRW, CAH, FIS, CHKP, KO, D, EW, FISV, GE, HSY, HON, IAG, KGC, MDLZ, LOW, NKE, NSC, NVS, NVO, PH, SPG, SO, UNP, AUY, ZBH, NCMI, DAL, BTG, PM, AMPE, COR, BERY, LGIH, HLI, OKTA, SE, ZM, ORCC, IGIB, GDX, HACK, IWD, JNK, MUB, SGOL, SMH, TAN, VBK, VCIT, VO, VTIP, Reduced Positions: USMV, SPY, QQQ, BSCM, SPLV, BSCL, IVW, LQD, AOM, XMLV, PWR, QCOM, EFAV, ITOT, FDX, IWO, VGT, IWP, ARKW, SSO, XSLV, EEMV, XLG, CVS, EEM, PBW, GD, JPM, XLY, FIXD, MINT, IEFA, VBR, VPU, AOK, BIL, ITA, MGV, XLB, CVX, BSJL, AAPL, CRM, SQ, IWB, IWF, SYLD, C, CMCSA, IBM, PLUG, V, TSLA, ABBV, APG, ESGE, PFF, QLD, VGSH, XLP, ADBE, AFL, DTE, GIS, HPQ, HBAN, NVDA, RGEN, SBUX, TMO, UNM, VLO, HBI, DOW, FSKR, AOA, DIA, IHI, IPKW, PBS, SCHO, VHT, VTEB, XLK, XRT, T, ABMD, ACN, AMGN, APA, ADP, TFC, BLL, BNS, CDNS, DHR, EL, XOM, GPC, GILD, HL, IIVI, IRM, LYG, MSM, PNC, GALT, PRU, ROP, SHW, SYY, TGT, WFC, WMB, TXMD, ET, UTG, CSQ, AVGO, VRSK, PSLV, FOXF, BURL, BABA, BYND, ACWV, EMB, QTEC, XLU, XLV,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 2,501,371 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 388,227 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,193 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 1,156,319 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 194,713 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.36%

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 261,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 490,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 255,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $518.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 183,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 179,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 202.78%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 147,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 251.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 268,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 387,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 224.70%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 267,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 154.76%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $495.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 116.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 201,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $11.4 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $15.61.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.