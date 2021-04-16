Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, General Electric Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Baugh & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, General Electric Co, Intel Corp, Virtus Investment Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COST, QQQ,
- Added Positions: O, PFE, SPY, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, KO,
- Sold Out: OHI, GE, VRTS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with O. Click here to check it out.
- O 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of O
- Peter Lynch Chart of O
For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baugh+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baugh & Associates, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,041 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,001 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,073 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,049 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 88,233 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 11,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $342.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Baugh & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 60,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Baugh & Associates, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)
Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baugh & Associates, LLC. Also check out:
1. Baugh & Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baugh & Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baugh & Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baugh & Associates, LLC keeps buying