Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, General Electric Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Baugh & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, General Electric Co, Intel Corp, Virtus Investment Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COST, QQQ,

COST, QQQ, Added Positions: O, PFE, SPY, MDY,

O, PFE, SPY, MDY, Reduced Positions: INTC, KO,

INTC, KO, Sold Out: OHI, GE, VRTS,

For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baugh+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,041 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,001 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,073 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,049 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 88,233 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 11,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $342.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baugh & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 60,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baugh & Associates, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88.