Regis Management CO LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, Netflix Inc, Arcimoto Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

April 16, 2021 | About: SPOT -2.58% NFLX -0.49% IWF +0.12% FUV +2.88% FUBO -2.23% IWD +0.49% ACCD +0.74% VGT -0.16% EFG +0.56% EIGI +0%

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Regis Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, Netflix Inc, Arcimoto Inc, FuboTV Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, SI-BONE Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regis Management CO LLC. As of 2021Q1, Regis Management CO LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regis Management CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regis+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regis Management CO LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 703,935 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,342,788 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 741,286 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 888,044 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 43,345 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.13%
New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $292.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $546.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.99%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regis Management CO LLC. Also check out:

1. Regis Management CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Regis Management CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regis Management CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regis Management CO LLC keeps buying

