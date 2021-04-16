Regis Management CO LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, Netflix Inc, Arcimoto Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Regis Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, Netflix Inc, Arcimoto Inc, FuboTV Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, SI-BONE Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regis Management CO LLC. As of 2021Q1, Regis Management CO LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUV, FUBO, IWD, ACCD, EFG, VGT,

FUV, FUBO, IWD, ACCD, EFG, VGT, Added Positions: SPOT, NFLX, BOND, IEFA, IWF, SCHB, EXLS, IEMG, G, VHT,

SPOT, NFLX, BOND, IEFA, IWF, SCHB, EXLS, IEMG, G, VHT, Reduced Positions: VNQ, IYR, SIBN, IGF, LEVI, XLE, SREV, GLD,

VNQ, IYR, SIBN, IGF, LEVI, XLE, SREV, GLD, Sold Out: EIGI,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 703,935 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,342,788 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 741,286 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 888,044 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 43,345 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.13%

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $292.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $546.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.99%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.