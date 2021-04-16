Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Provident Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Provident Wealth Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOAT, ARKK, SPEM, VEA, AMLP, SIVR, IEMG, GWX, FNDF, PNFP,

MOAT, ARKK, SPEM, VEA, AMLP, SIVR, IEMG, GWX, FNDF, PNFP, Added Positions: IWO,

IWO, Reduced Positions: IGM, SCHX, SPYG, ESPO, IJR, CWB, IWM, VOOV, ICVT, SCHA, SCHG, PEY, FIVG, SPY, SPLG, IVE, SDY, USMV, VOE, SPLV, VOT, VBR, VO, IWS, EFAV, IYW, SPHD, XMLV, VBK, SCHM, IJH,

IGM, SCHX, SPYG, ESPO, IJR, CWB, IWM, VOOV, ICVT, SCHA, SCHG, PEY, FIVG, SPY, SPLG, IVE, SDY, USMV, VOE, SPLV, VOT, VBR, VO, IWS, EFAV, IYW, SPHD, XMLV, VBK, SCHM, IJH, Sold Out: BLV, IWR, JKH, IBB, MGK, FSLY, PEP, JKK, JKL,

For the details of Provident Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 110,065 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 73,021 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 202,964 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 121,621 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 46,775 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.14%. The holding were 121,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 46,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 67,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 28,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 39,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.