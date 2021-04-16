>
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Result of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 16, 2021 | About: TSX:HFPC.U +0%

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on Directors at its April 14, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the nine directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For
(Aggregate)		%Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)		%
Ken Costa2,780,745,751100.0519,1840.0
Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire2,781,264,435100.05000.0
Christopher D. Hodgson2,781,251,735100.013,2000.0
Tope Lawani2,780,746,451100.0518,4840.0
Quinn McLean2,780,733,551100.0531,3840.0
Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli2,781,252,235100.012,7000.0
Richard Okello2,781,251,735100.013,2000.0
Babatunde Soyoye2,780,746,451100.0518,4840.0
Michael Wilkerson2,780,746,951100.0517,9840.0

Helios Fairfax Partners is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
Keir Hunt
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
+1-416-646-4180


